At Least 6 People Injured After Tent Collapses in New Ipswich

At least six people were injured when a tent collapsed during a religious gathering in New Ipswich, New Hampshire.

Dozens of people were inside for the tent revival gathering when it came crashing down on Sunday amid severe weather across the region.

It was a large emergency for a small town that only has two ambulances, meaning they required heavy mutual aid for ambulances, Deputy Fire Chief Gary Somero said.

Of the six people who were injured, four were taken to local hospitals with injuries that appeared to be minor, according to Somero.

The tent out-of-town revival group travels around the country, and was in New Ipswich when a severe storm came rolling through, Somero said.

"It was really fierce. I haven’t seen a storm like that in a long time," he said.

A witness shared images showing the aftermath of the collapse, which Somero said was naturally somewhat chaotic given there were a large number of people in attendance.

Officials say organizers managed to transfer attendees to safety, and Somero says he spoke with the group's coordinator who assured him they had done a roll call.

Emergency responders quickly attended to everyone hurt.

"It was just a matter of getting in, setting up triage, checking on patients, determining the worst injuries," Somero said.

Officials say organizers followed proper protocol, and the tent had passed inspection.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the property owner for comment but has not received a response.