Local

Boston Marathon

Athletes to Speak Friday Morning as Marathon Day Approaches in Boston

Their remarks will be livestreamed here at 10 a.m.

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

As the Boston Marathon quickly approaches, members of the John Hancock Professional Athlete field will speak to news outlets Friday morning.

The group of pro athletes, which includes Olympic and Paralympic medalists, race champions and winners of Abbott World Marathon Majors races, will speak at a news conference at 10 a.m. at the Fairmont Copley Plaza in Boston's Back Bay.

You can watch the athletes' remarks live on this story at 10 a.m.

More Stories About the Boston Marathon

Boston Strong 16 hours ago

A Firefighter Picked a Woman Up Off the Street During the Boston Marathon Bombing. It Became a Love Story

Boston Apr 6

10 Years Stronger: A Preview of the Greg Hill Foundation Benefit Concert for Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston Marathon
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us