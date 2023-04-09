Athol Man Struck by Car on Route 202, Dies in Hospital

A 29-year-old man from Athol, Massachusetts was killed Saturday night after being hit by a car on Route 202, according to police.

Police say the man was struck by a 20-year-old man also from Athol. After the man was hit, the driver and his passenger stopped the car and tried to help the injured man.

The man was taken to Athol Hospital, where he died shortly after, said police.

Athol police and State police are investigating the crash. The names of the deceased man and the driver have not yet been released.