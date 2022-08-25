Local

Boston

Attack on Boston Officers Leaves 1 With Minor Injuries, Police Say

One person has been arrested after the attack on Mt. Pleasant Street Thursday afternoon, police say

By Asher Klein and Staff Reports

Boston police at a crime scene in the city's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A group of officers was attacked in Roxbury Thursday, according to Boston police, leaving one of them with minor injuries.

The Boston Police Department said the group was on Mt. Pleasant Street around 2:30 p.m. when the attack unfolded. One of the officers has a minor injury.

Two men fled the scene on scooters, according to police.

One of those suspects was spotted on Burrell Street and crashed into an unmarked cruiser. That person, who has not been publicly identified, reportedly had a gun and has been arrested.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said drugs were also found at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Local

Pregnancy 1 hour ago

Families Fight to Keep North Shore Birth Center Open

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Reports 7,952 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentRoxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us