Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable

A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials.

According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they discovered flames coming from their attic, they gathered their children and fled the house.

McPherson said firefighters arrived at the house within two minutes, and were able to quickly get the fire under control, not without first having trouble accessing the attic.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, and currently believe it might have had something to do with heating equipment inside the house.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

McPherson said the house previously had a fire five years ago. He didn't go into the details of the previous fire.