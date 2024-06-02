Attleboro man accused of fatally stabbing older brother due in court Monday

A 51-year-old Massachusetts man accused of stabbing his brother to death on Memorial Day will be arraigned Monday on a murder charge.

James McCormick, of Attleboro was arrested on May 27 after police responded to a home earlier that morning for a domestic disturbance.

As they arrived they found a man, identified as 47-year-old Richard McCormick, of North Attleboro, suffering from stab wounds, police say.

He was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

James McCormickwas set to be arraigned on the Murder charge last Friday, but a medical incident forced the postponement of the arraignment. He is now due in Attleboro District Court on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.