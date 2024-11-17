Massachusetts

‘Armed and dangerous' man sought by police in connection to Attleborough shooting

Jason Lacourse, 33, is wanted in connection to Saturday's shooting on Oakland Ave., Attleborough police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Attleboro police looking for Jacob Lacourse, wanted in connection to a shooting on Oakland Avenue on Nov. 16, 2024. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Attleboro police

Police in Attleborough, Massachusetts, are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous who is suspected of shooting a 58-year-old in the city on Saturday afternoon.

Attleborough police say 33-year-old Jason Lacourse has been identified as the suspected gunman after an intensive investigation into the shooting that occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue.

A warrant has been issued by the Attleborough District Court for the arrest of Lacourse for charges related to the shooting that sent one person to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police warn that Lacourse should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police released two photos of Lacourse, and say anyone who encounters him should call local police or 911.

According to police, Lacourse has connections to addresses in Attleborough, and Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

Further information has not been released at this time. An investigation is active and ongoing.

