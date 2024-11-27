Attleborough elementary school teacher on leave after allegedly slapping students

An elementary school teacher in Attleborough, Massachusetts, is on administrative leave after being accused of slapping two students.

Superintendent David Sawyer of Attleborough Public Schools said Wednesday that the district learned of the allegations late Tuesday afternoon from administrators at Thatcher Elementary School.

"Administrators learned that a physical altercation occurred between a teacher and two students in a classroom in which the teacher allegedly slapped the two students," Sawyer wrote in a statement.

The district immediately began investigating. Sawyer added that Attleborough police and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families were notified.

"This is disheartening news, as the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority," Sawyer wrote.