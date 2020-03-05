Local
New Hampshire

Attorney General Promotes ‘Slam the Scam’ on Impostor Calls

Thursday has been designated Slam the Scam day as part of the Federal Trade Commission's National Consumer Protection Week, which runs through Saturday.

Sweden Unmanned Store
AP Photo/Jan Olsen

New Hampshire's attorney general has some advice about government impostor phone scams.

Gordon MacDonald says Thursday has been designated Slam the Scam day as part of the Federal Trade Commission's National Consumer Protection Week, which runs through Saturday.

He advises consumers to hang up the phone immediately if they receive any threatening or demanding calls; refrain from calling the number; and don't provide personal information without first verifying the source of the inquiry.

Local

Maine 15 mins ago

Proposal to Strengthen Responder Benefits Moves on in Maine

weather New England 2 hours ago

No Freezing Weather in Southern New England

Victims of any tax-related identity theft can file a report with local police, the Federal Trade Commission, and contact the IRS and credit bureaus.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us