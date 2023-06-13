Attorney shares expectations ahead of Trump's arraignment in Miami Tuesday

All eyes are on the federal courthouse in Downtown Miami Tuesday, as tightened security prepares for former President Donald Trump's appearance before a judge.

"This is all new, so we aren’t really sure how it’s going to play out," attorney Christopher DeCoste said.

DeCoste is a Hingham native, a former prosecutor and current defense attorney who works out of the same federal courthouse where Mr. Trump will appear.

"What we know right now it’s going to be on the 13th floor, the ceremonial courtroom, the big question is, how he’s going to enter into the courthouse," DeCoste said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Donald Trump is the first former or current president to face federal charges.

He could enter through an underground tunnel, where he will then be processed and fingerprinted. DeCoste says that the court proceedings won't be long. Trump is facing 37 counts in relation to the mishandling of classified documents. This courthouse has handled a number of high profile cases in the past.

"They’re very good at handling when these big cases come in," DeCoste said. "It’s somewhat par for the course for us."

NBC10 Boston's Cory Smith and Political Commentator Sue O'Connell break down the historic indictment against Donald Trump and what we can expect to see as the case plays out.

Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon will not oversee this initial hearing, but will handle the case going forward. DeCoste said that having the case in south Florida could help with Trump's defense.

"It really is going to be difficult with a jury literally from his backyard," DeCoste said. "I really do think the DOJ made a mistake by bringing the case in south Florida."

Former President Trump will appear before a judge at 3 p.m. Tuesday.