ATV Driver Killed After Overturning in Vermont Woods: Troopers

A man riding an ATV in Bristol, Vermont, died Sunday night after it flipped over and landed on him, according to Vermont State Police.

Troopers responded just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the woods off Colin Drive, south of the Cove Road intersection. The driver, who has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew White, of Bristol, was driving up a hill while marking a trail for hunting when the ATV overturned, according to state police. The ATV landed on him, and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to troopers.

Several agencies responded to the incident, including the Bristol Fire Department, Bristol Rescue Squad, Bristol Police Department and Middlebury Police Department.

Impairment is not suspected as contributing to the incident and an investigation remains ongoing.