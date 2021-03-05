Local

Goffstown

ATV Rider Found Dead After Apparent Plunge Into Frozen NH River

Officials cautioned that ice isn't necessarily safe to walk or ride on, and that people should use caution when going on it, especially rivers.

NBC10 Boston

A person was found dead in the frozen Piscataquog River in New Hampshire Friday after an overnight search launched when they went missing, authorities said

Authorities were alerted Thursday night to a person on a 4-wheeler not returning home from a drive, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Goffstown police and fire officials searched local trails into the night with no luck.

But around 3 a.m., one of the searchers saw a hole in the ice on the river, with a helmet nearby, officials said. Firefighters thought they could see an ATV in the water.

Local

Vermont 3 hours ago

Phish Guitarist to Found Substance Abuse Treatment Center in Vermont

Rhode Island 3 hours ago

Concerns Raised About Discharges at State-Run Hospital

A diver was sent to the area Friday morning around 10:45 and found the body, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officials cautioned that ice isn't necessarily safe to walk or ride on, and that people should use caution when going on it, especially rivers.

This article tagged under:

GoffstownNew Hampshiremissing personATVFish and Game Department
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us