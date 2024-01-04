Au Bon Pain at Boston's South Station closes, leaving 1 location in Mass.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chain of bakery-cafes with roots in Boston--and which used to have a major presence in the local area--has shut down its sole remaining Boston location, and the chain is only one location from leaving the state entirely.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, the South Station location of Au Bon Pain is no longer in business, with a check on the website for the company showing that that outlet is no longer in the locations section--and the only location left in Massachusetts is a franchise outlet at Stonehill College in Easton. Au Bon Pain's roots date back to Faneuil Hall in the 1970s, with its first shop in Boston opening in 1978, and over the years, a number of shops opened in and around the city. (The headquarters moved from Boston to Texas in 2021.)

The website for Au Bon Pain can be found at aubonpain.com.

