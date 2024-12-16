Mass. spa owner accused of trying to bribe customer not to report assault to police

A Massachusetts spa owner is accused of trying to bribe a customer not to call police after the woman reported that a masseur at the business had assaulted her.

Police said it happened at the Health Spa on Southbridge Street in Auburn on Oct. 6. According to police, the victim, a 30-year-old woman, came in for a massage and the masseur allegedly forced her to touch him inappropriately.

According to police, the owner of the spa, identified as 52-year-old Chengan Zhu, then tried to bribe the victim, offering her money if she didn't make a report to police.

Zhu was arrested at the spa on a witness intimidation charge. He was arraigned in Worcester District Court on Dec. 11 and released on personal recognizance, police said.

The masseur, 22-year-old Guangyo of Shrewsbury, has been charged with indecent assault and battery of a person over 14.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

The cases are ongoing.