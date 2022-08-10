Auburn Police Capture Suspect in Shooting, Assault Case out of S.C.

A man wanted on an attempted murder and weapons charge out of South Carolina was taken into custody Tuesday in Auburn, according to police.
Officers with the Auburn Police Department stopped a 2009 Hyundai Tucson driven by Reginald F. Neville, 21, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which was on a BOLO alert.
Cell phone video appears to show officers about to make the arrest, with guns drawn. Police said in a news release Wednesday that Neville was stopped in the parking lot of Ira Ford on Route 20, where he surrendered peacefully.
Neville was wanted for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime by the Horry County Police Department in South Carolina, according to Auburn police. HCPD would confirm to NBC10 Boston that he is the subject of an aggravated assault/shooting investigation by the department.
Neville was set to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Massachusetts on a Fugitive from Justice charge, and will eventually be extradited back to South Carolina for the original charges.