Audits Fault Massachusetts’ Inmate Health Care Process

The state auditor says the Massachusetts prison system is not providing inmates with health care in a timely manner.

Inmates' requests for health care must be reviewed within 24 hours, or 72 hours on weekends, and inmates should be seen by a health care professional within seven days, according to state policy.

The audit found in some cases, health care requests were processed late. Auditor Suzanne Bump says inmates have a right to timely health services while incarcerated. The Department of Correction said it has a new health care vendor and is making improvements in response to the audit's findings.

