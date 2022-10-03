Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine

Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine.

Northern Lights over Castle Hill ME, courtesy of an NWS Employee. #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/ZHczKZBjXG — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) October 3, 2022

The Aurora Borealis are caused by an interaction between the Earth's outer atmosphere and electrically charged particles that the Sun emits. Northern Lights are typically the most visible in areas around the Arctic, or Antarctica to the south, but there have been instances of impressive light displays as far south as Texas in the past.

Castle Hill is a town in Aroostock County, not far from the area's commercial center Presque Isle and Caribou. The town of about 375 people is around 275 miles north of Portland, and 25 miles west of the New Brunswick, Canada border.