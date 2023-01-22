Person Rescued After Getting Stuck on Thin Ice in Merrimack, NH

A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they crossed thin ice and became stuck on an island at a lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire, authorities said.

According to the Merrimack Fire Department, crews were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake around 11:30 a.m. and were able to retrieve the adult.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department reminded everyone to stay off the ice in town, saying it is not safe at this time.