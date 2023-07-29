Authorities find body of hiker who went missing during Vermont floods

Authorities located the body of a man who was missing in the Appalachian trail after historic floods impacted Vermont.

Vermont State Police say they believe the man to be 67-year-old Robert Kerker, from Rhinebeck, New York, according to reports from WPTZ.

Authorities say he was found Stony Brook in Stockbridge, about 1.5 miles downstream from where the brook and trail crossed.

Crews say they focused on the area after a reported sighting of Kerker on July 9th.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

According to authorities, a witness said the historic flooding that hit Vermont in early July elevated the water levels to a dangerous level in the area.

Police don't believe the man's death to be suspicious and it was related to the floods.

The investigation on the man's death is ongoing.