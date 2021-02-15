Local

mass pike

Authorities ID Man Killed By Tractor-Trailer on Mass. Pike

State Police say 57-year-old Mustapha Faddi, of Marlborough was fatally struck after exiting his vehicle on the highway

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Lara Salahi

Authorities have identified the man struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham on Saturday.

State Police say 57-year-old Mustapha Faddi, of Marlborough was fatally struck shortly before 6a.m. after exiting his vehicle on Interstate 90 eastbound, at the 116.2 mile marker.

According to a preliminary investigation, Faddi's car became disabled in the right lane due to unknown mechanical problems.

Local

basketball 10 mins ago

Boston College Fires Men's Basketball Coach Jim Christian

2 hours ago

Best Donuts in New England: Congdon's in Maine

The Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling in the right lane when it struck him.

Faddi died from his injuries on scene, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 67-year-old man from Linden, New Jersey, is not facing any charges at this time, according to police.

The right and middle travel lanes were closed for two hours while an investigation was conducted.

This article tagged under:

mass pikeMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts TurnpikeFramingham
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us