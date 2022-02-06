Local

Charlton

Authorities ID Man Killed in Mass. Pike Crash in Charlton

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as 35-year-old James Lucas, of Tyngsborough

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A crash on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck left one man dead shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police identified the driver of the pickup truck as 35-year-old James Lucas, of Tyngsborough. Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to State Police, the tractor trailer was parked in the breakdown lane when the pickup truck driven by Lucas veered off the road and crashed into the back of the trailer.

Police say the tractor trailer operator, a 54-year-old Nevada man, was not injured. 

Police shut down the right travel lane on the eastbound side of the turnpike as emergency crews respond. The scene was cleared at 12:45 p.m.  

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Charlton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us