Authorities ID man shot and killed by police in Manchester, NH

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

Manchester police said on social media shortly after 10 a.m. Friday that they were involved in an investigation in the area of Beech and Bridge streets. A later update said they were investigating a shooting.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a release later in the day that they were responding to a report of a police shooting that occurred Friday morning in Manchester. They said an adult male subject was shot and has been taken to an area hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

In an update Friday afternoon, the attorney general's office described the series of events that led up to the shooting. They said Manchester police approached a man on Bridge Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. to speak with him. The man told the officer that he had a gun, and the officer told him to keep his hands visible.

Instead, the man reached into his pocket for the gun. A struggle ensued, during which the man fired what was later determined to be a pistol, and the officer returned fire. The man was struck and taken to an area hospital, where was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, the attorney general's office identified the man who was killed as 56-year-old Andrew E. Smith, of Manchester. An autopsy conducted on Saturday determined that his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen, and the manner of death was homicide.

The officer involved in the incident was wearing a body-worn camera, which recorded the event. That footage is being preserved and will be reviewed. The officer was not hurt.

The identity of the officer who shot the man won't be disclosed until formal interviews take place, which is expected sometime in the next five to 10 business days.

The attorney general's office said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.