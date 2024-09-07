Authorities identify people killed in Foxborough crash

Two people have died after a crash Friday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Police and fire crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of South Street and Cedar Street. Aerial footage showed a damaged car and an overturned truck.

The two people inside the car were identified as 85-year-old Joseph Borrelli and his wife, 81-year-old Carol Borrelli of North Attleboro, MA.

They were brought to area hospitals, where police said Friday evening they had been pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash.

Both victims were in the same vehicle, police said, adding that the driver of the second stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The intersection was closed Friday afternoon as police investigated.

The crash remains under investigation