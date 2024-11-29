Authorities identify victim of fatal crash in Richmond, RI

Rhode Island State Police have identified the woman who died in a crash in Richmond this past Wednesday.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Route 95 North in Richmond around 2 p.m. on November 27th.

According to police, a car traveling north was rear ended at high speed by another car, which sent both cars off the roadway and into the woodline.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, identified as 64-year-old Sheila White, of South Hampton, New York, was transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call the Hope Valley Barracks at 401-444-1068.