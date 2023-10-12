Middletown

Authorities identify woman who died in Middletown crash

Police lights
A woman who was killed in a crash in Middletown, Rhode Island on Wednesday was identified by authorities.

Middletown Police identified the woman as 34-year-old Kayla Watson, according to WJAR.

Police say Watson was riding an electric bicycle when she collided with a truck on Admiral Kalbfus Road.

Authorities transported Watson to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as James Drape of South Attleboro by police.

