Authorities identify woman who died in Middletown crash

A woman who was killed in a crash in Middletown, Rhode Island on Wednesday was identified by authorities.

Middletown Police identified the woman as 34-year-old Kayla Watson, according to WJAR.

Police say Watson was riding an electric bicycle when she collided with a truck on Admiral Kalbfus Road.

Authorities transported Watson to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver was identified as James Drape of South Attleboro by police.