Maine

Authorities investigate explosion at home in Maine

Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the incident on 441 Shore Road at around 7 p.m.

By Marc Fortier

Authorities are investigating an explosion in Sinclair, Maine on that occurred on Saturday night.

Authorities say the owner of the residence was home at the time and transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The explosion caused a second residence to catch fire, the resident was there at the time and was able to get out safely , according to authorities.

Both residences are a complete loss, authorities say.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

