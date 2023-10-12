Johnston

Authorities investigate shooting at RI car dealership

WJAR

Police in Johnston, Rhode Island are looking for a suspect after a shooting at a car dealership, according to reports from WJAR.

The Johnston Police Department said the suspect fled the scene and is yet to be identified after the shooting at City Limit Auto located at 760 Hartford Avenue.

A worker at the dealership was shot, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The police said there is no threat to public safety.

This article tagged under:

Johnston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us