Authorities investigate shooting at RI car dealership

Police in Johnston, Rhode Island are looking for a suspect after a shooting at a car dealership, according to reports from WJAR.

The Johnston Police Department said the suspect fled the scene and is yet to be identified after the shooting at City Limit Auto located at 760 Hartford Avenue.

A worker at the dealership was shot, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police said there is no threat to public safety.