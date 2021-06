Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Peabody, Massachusetts.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, police say they received call reporting an unoccupied vehicle with ballistics damage and several rounds in the area of 149 Main St.

There were no injuries or arrests, according to police. Currently, there is no believed public threat.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting in the investigation. Police say they're looking for a brown or tan minivan.