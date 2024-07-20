Authorities investigate two incidents where Maine State Police trooper vehicles were struck

Maine State Police are investigating two crashes where troopers vehicles were struck on Friday.

The first of the incidents happened shortly after midnight while an officer was responding to a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Lewiston.

24-year-old Javier Martinez, of Waterville, swerved his pickup truck into the lane and damaged both vehicles, police say.

Martinez was summonsed for OUI, according to authorities.

The second one occurred early Friday morning on on Rt. 1 in Gouldsboro as a trooper was conducting a traffic stop.

The officer's cruiser was sideswiped by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by 71-year-old Andrew Pratt Cutler.

Pratt was summonsed for improper passing of a stationary emergency vehicle