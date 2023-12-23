Man shot dead outside home in Fall River

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A police investigation is underway in Fall River, Massachusetts, after a 44-year-old man was shot dead at a home on Saturday evening.

Police responded to Bank Street around 5:20p.m. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. Responding police found one man shot dead on the porch of a home. Authorities have not released the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Another person at the scene sustained a minor hand injury and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released.

