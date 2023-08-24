lowell

Authorities investigating Lowell shooting, 15-year-old victim hospitalized

By Oscar Margain

An investigation is underway following reports of an overnight shooting involving a teen in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Police responded to a multi-family home on Jewett Street shortly around midnight on Thursday and called for medical assistance.

A man who said he is the victim's brother told NBC10 Boston the 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot. His condition was not immediately known

The area was blocked off as police spent much of the overnight hours investigating. After their initial search, police returned to the scene around 6 a.m. and were seen searching the area for something.

Joe Ladebauche, who lives near the scene of the shooting, said the incident is concerning.

"It was surprising that somebody got shot," he said.

Authorities have not released any information confirming who was shot or the condition of the victim.

