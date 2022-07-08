Local

New Hampshire

Authorities Investigating Two Suspicious Shooting Deaths in Alstead, NH

The investigation is centered on a residence on Bonnie Brae Drive in Alstead, New Hampshire, officials said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Getty Images

A man and woman were found dead Thursday at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire, which authorities are investigating as suspicious shooting deaths.

The bodies were found at a residence on Bonnie Brae Drive, according to a joint press release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office, Alstead police, and New Hampshire State Police.

Officials didn't share more information about the deaths, including the names and ages of the man and woman who died. Autopsies are scheduled to take place Friday.

While the investigation is ongoing, officials said it is believed everyone involved has been identified and there is no threat to the public.

Alstead, which has a population of about 2,000, is located in southwestern New Hampshire, about two hours north of Boston.

