Authorities looking for missing Pawtucket teenager

Pawtucket Police

Authorities are looking to find a missing teenager in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Police say 15-year-old Chloe Stellmach, also known as Spencer, was last seen wearing a long, brown shirt, tan cargo pants, Jordan sneakers, and a blue backpack according to reports from WJAR.

Spencer is described around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 401-726-3911.

