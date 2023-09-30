Authorities looking for missing Pawtucket teenager

Authorities are looking to find a missing teenager in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Police say 15-year-old Chloe Stellmach, also known as Spencer, was last seen wearing a long, brown shirt, tan cargo pants, Jordan sneakers, and a blue backpack according to reports from WJAR.

Spencer is described around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 401-726-3911.