Authorities Looking for Missing Vermont Teenager

Multiple agencies, including the Vermont State Police are looking for a missing teenager in Middlebury.

17-year-old Rebecca Ball was last seen around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near the southern part of Wright Park and the TAM trailhead in the vicinity of Seymour Street Extension, Pinewood Road and Jackson Lane.

Ball is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 104 pounds, blue eyes and short, light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, a green plaid necktie, skinny dark pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191 or the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.