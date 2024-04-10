Authorities looking for NH inmate who walked away from minimum-security housing unit

Authorities are searching for a New Hampshire inmate who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security housing unit this week.

The state Department of Corrections said Jake Demeritt, 37, a minimum-security resident of the North End House Transitional Housing Unit in Concord was placed on escape status at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. He left the housing unit at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday for his shift at a business on Silk Farm Road. He was expected to return by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday but never arrived.

Demeritt is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing 180 pounds, with short, brown hair, blue eyes and a beard. He has tattoo sleeves on both arms, a tattoo with the word "bang" on the knuckles of his left hand and a fox tattoo on the same hand, tattoos with the words "Rave X" and "hang" on the knuckles of his right hand, and a tattoo with the words "2 stroke" on his neck. He was last seen wearing a gray crew neck T-shirt, jeans and white sneakers.

He was incarcerated for stalking, violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled drug and receiving stolen property, with a minimum parole date of June 30, 2024, and a maximum release date of June 30, 2026, corrections officials said.

Anyone with information on Demeritt's whereabouts is asked to call local police or Department of Corrections Chief of Investigations Jay Darrah at 603-848-2569.