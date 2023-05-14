Authorities Recover Body from Pond in Natick

Natick Fire and Police Departments along with the Massachusetts State Police recovered the body of a boater whose canoe capsized in Natick, Massachusetts on Saturday Night.

Authorities say the man's body was located using sonar at around 10:30 PM in the area of Fiske Pond, part of the Lake Cochituate sub-basin.

Another person who was on the canoe made it to shore before authorities arrived, according to police.

The Natick Fire Department, the Natick Police Department, the Massachusetts District 14 Dive Team, and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing are on the scene assisting.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The police activity caused delays on the Commuter Rail and Amtrak lines in the area.