Authorities Respond to Apparent Suicide at Concord, NH School

Authorities responded to an apparent suicide at an alternative high school in Concord, New Hampshire, Wednesday.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said one person was dead of apparent suicide in the incident that took place at Second Start Alternative High School at 450 North State Street Wednesday morning.

No additional students, faculty or staff were physically harmed in the incident, MacDonald said.

Gov. Chris Sununu said "all state resources are at the Concord Police Department’s disposal" to assist with the response.

No further information was immediately available.