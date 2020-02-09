Authorities Respond to Stratham Home for Suspicious Death Investigation

Multiple agencies have responded to a home in Stratham, New Hampshire, for a suspicious death investigation, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Sunday evening.

New Hampshire State Police, the Stratham Police Department and the Attorney General's Office have convened at 200 Domain Drive, which is the listed address for the Timberland shoe and clothing company.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Timberland for comment but has not heard back.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.