Authorities Respond to Suspicious Death in Concord, NH

Authorities were responding Monday morning to a suspicious death in Concord, New Hampshire, according to a news release from the state attorney general's office.
A man died in the suspicious death case, which was announced by Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.
Additional information was not released. Authorities said they would announce more when more details become available.
