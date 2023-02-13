Local

New Hampshire

Authorities Respond to Suspicious Death in Concord, NH

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
Getty Images

Authorities were responding Monday morning to a suspicious death in Concord, New Hampshire, according to a news release from the state attorney general's office.

A man died in the suspicious death case, which was announced by Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Additional information was not released. Authorities said they would announce more when more details become available.

More New Hampshire News

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Man Facing Kidnapping, Vehicular Assault Charges After ‘Low Speed Pursuit' in NH

New Hampshire 21 hours ago

Man Critically Injured in Stabbing Outside Manchester Bar; Suspect Sought

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us