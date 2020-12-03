Coast Guard Says Mayday Call About Maine Vessel Was a Possible Hoax

The Coast Guard said Thursday it's calling off a search for three fishermen off the Maine coast because the mayday call appears to have been a hoax.

Crews from Maine and Massachusetts responded to a mayday call placed at 6:30 a.m. about the vessel, a Coast Guard spokesperson said. The Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol were searching for the three people in the water just south of Spruce Head, Maine, the spokesperson said.

The Coast Guard said at midday on Thursday that there are no indications of distress or missing people in the area and it has suspended the search.