Local

search

Coast Guard Says Mayday Call About Maine Vessel Was a Possible Hoax

Getty Images

The Coast Guard said Thursday it's calling off a search for three fishermen off the Maine coast because the mayday call appears to have been a hoax.

Crews from Maine and Massachusetts responded to a mayday call placed at 6:30 a.m. about the vessel, a Coast Guard spokesperson said. The Coast Guard and Maine Marine Patrol were searching for the three people in the water just south of Spruce Head, Maine, the spokesperson said.

The Coast Guard said at midday on Thursday that there are no indications of distress or missing people in the area and it has suspended the search.

Local

Weather Dec 3

Mild Thursday Before Weekend Storm Brings Snow for Some

transportation Dec 3

People Prefer More State Spending on MBTA Over Service Cuts, Poll Shows

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

searchMaineU.S. Coast GuardMaine Marine Patrolmissing persons
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us