Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.

Ashlyn Gill, 13, was last seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Massachusetts, according to police in that community and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill.

According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white girl with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Police in Concord say Gill was last seen in that community on Jan. 8, but is not a resident. The department noted she is thought to have ties to Taunton and Hanson.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678, the Concord Police Department at 978-318-3400, or 911.

