Local

Maine

Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid

A Deer Isle man and his girlfriend are now facing drug trafficking charges

By Marc Fortier

Maine Department of Public Safety

Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine.

The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.

Dexter Bray, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, and Heather Davis, also 42, is charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and a bail violation. Both were held without bail and were expected to make their initial court appearances on Thursday in Hancock County.

Investigators said their case began in early November, when Bray was the subject of a night hunting investigation being conducted by the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol. During that incident, Bray was found to be in possession of three guns, about 10 grams of fentanyl and over $3,000 in cash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Based on details from that investigation and other independent information, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Bray's home, which was served on Wednesday.

No further details on the case were immediately available.

More Maine stories

Maine 20 hours ago

Wild Video Captures Moment Truck Spins Out on Icy Maine Road

Maine 7 hours ago

Maine Consumer-Owned Utility Referendum Certified for Ballot

This article tagged under:

Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us