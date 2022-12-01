Authorities Seize 46 Guns, Drugs, $16,000 Cash in Maine Drug Raid

Authorities seized 46 guns, 23 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack cocaine and $16,000 in cash in a drug raid this week in Downeast Maine.

The joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Maritime Patrol also resulted in the arrest of a Deer Isle man and his girlfriend on drug trafficking offenses.

Dexter Bray, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, and Heather Davis, also 42, is charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and a bail violation. Both were held without bail and were expected to make their initial court appearances on Thursday in Hancock County.

Investigators said their case began in early November, when Bray was the subject of a night hunting investigation being conducted by the Maine Warden Service and the Maine Marine Patrol. During that incident, Bray was found to be in possession of three guns, about 10 grams of fentanyl and over $3,000 in cash.

Based on details from that investigation and other independent information, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Bray's home, which was served on Wednesday.

No further details on the case were immediately available.