Mass. Authorities to Announce Development Involving State's Oldest Unidentified Murder Victim

By Matt Fortin

The Boston Division of the FBI is preparing to announce "a significant development" in a case involving the state's oldest unidentified homicide victim, the agency has announced.

A news conference will be held by the FBI, Massachusetts State Police, the Provincetown Police Department, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office to announce the development.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday.

Officials have not provided any more details about the case.

You can watch the announcement live at 11 a.m. on this story. Check back for updates.

