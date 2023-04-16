Authorities Find Bodies of 2 Missing Medford Men; Man Charged in Connection to Murder

Authorities said they found the bodies of two men from Medford who were reported missing one week ago and a man has been charged in connection to their murder.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said Friday 28-year-old Pavel Vekshin and 37-year-old Kiryl Schukin, residents of an apartment on Locust Street, were reported missing by friends and coworkers on Sunday, April 9. But Vekshin and Schukin have not been seen or heard from since March 30, the office said.

Bodies of Two Missing Men Located, Man Charged in Connection with Murder



Press release to follow pic.twitter.com/W1Wxi3nt3l — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) April 16, 2023

Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley said there is no danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6600 or the Medford Police Department at 781-391-6767.