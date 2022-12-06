Local

lowell

Authorities to Give Update on Lowell Drug & Weapons Investigation

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

Local, state and federal authorities will give an update Tuesday on a large drug and weapons investigation in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced a 4:30 p.m. press conference to discuss the "large-scale" investigation, which they said involves multiple arrests.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

lowell
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us