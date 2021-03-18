Authorities to Provide Update on Waltham Serial Attacker

Authorities are expected to provide an update on their search for a suspect in a series of violent attacks in Waltham, Massachusetts last year.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acting Waltham Police Chief Kevin O’Connell were scheduled to hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. "to announce an update in charges" in connection to the string of unprovoked attacks in November.

Police believe the same man is responsible for nearly a dozen random violent assaults in which men were attacked and sometimes struck in the face or head with an object.

In December, police released two new videos that they said show the suspect.

The first video shows the suspect running south on Prospect Street before turning west onto Bedford Street. The second shows the suspect as he walks west on Bedford Street.

The attacks prompted Waltham police to "dramatically" increase patrols and offer a $5,000 reward for information about the serial attacker.

Waltham City Councilor Cathyann Harris went door to door putting flyers in mailboxes throughout the city, asking residents to join a virtual public safety meeting Thursday night amid the city's search for a serial attacker who strikes at random.

Five of the incidents occurred near the sprawling Gardencrest apartment complex, but the more recent five happened in the city’s downtown. The attacks have taken place between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Police said they have no reports of a firearm being used during any of the assaults.

