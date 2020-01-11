Local
Autopsy Fails to Determine Manner of Death of Vermont Woman

Vermont State Police

The death certificate issued for a woman whose body was found in a Vermont river last year says the manner of her death could not be determined.

The cause of death for 45-year-old Bridget Osgood remained unchanged: a broken neck, or "cervical fracture due to blunt impact of head.'' Osgood's body was found in the Roaring Branch in Bennington on Oct. 13.

At the time police said the body showed signs of significant head trauma, as well as minor body injuries. Police said they weren't sure how long Osgood had been in the water or how she ended up there.

