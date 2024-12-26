Autopsy results expected Thursday after 4 die of suspected CO poisoning in NH

Autopsy results are expected to be released Thursday after four people were found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a Wakefield, New Hampshire, home on Christmas Day.

Police were called to the home on Province Lake Road near Stump Pond about 4:21 p.m. Wednesday and found the people dead, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office and local police and fire officials.

The four people found dead were all adults. Their names have not been released pending the notification of family members.

Investigators said they believe carbon monoxide, an odorless, poisonous gas produced in the burning of fuel, is what caused the deaths. But they haven't said what is suspected to have created the deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

The Wakefield Fire Department posted a warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide on their Facebook page Thursday morning.

"Yesterday our members, along with officers from Wakefield Police Department, responded to a truly tragic incident," their message said. "Our thoughts are with the family members and loved ones of those who passed away. It hits a little harder during the holiday season."

They urged anyone with questions about carbon monoxide to reach out to them.

The fire departments in nearby Milton and Wolfeboro also posted similar messages to their Facebook pages.

"Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragic Carbon Monoxide event in Wakefield," Milton Fire-Rescue said. "Please also keep in mind the firefighters, EMTs, police officers and investigators who responded to this needless tragedy. Please ensure you, your family and your friends all have working carbon monoxide detectors, they truly save lives."

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victims and our brothers and sisters of Wakefield Fire/Rescue," Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue said in their post. "Please test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors regularly, as well as make sure to regularly maintain your heating, cooking, and other household appliances."