Average Gas Prices in Mass. Dip Just Below $5

After averages jumped just above $5 a gallon last week, gas prices have dipped back down below that mark to $4.99, AAA said Tuesday.

That average is 26 cents higher than a month ago, when we were at $4.73 a gallon, and more than $2 higher than this date last year, when averages were at $2.95.

AAA Northeast said the dip can be attributed to lowered demand for gas, which may be due to the high prices.

"This dip in demand, coupled with a drop in oil prices, has taken some of the steam out of surging gasoline prices. But consumers are still paying historically high prices," Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and government Affairs wrote in a media statement.

The Massachusetts average is 3 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Experts say there are two main reasons for the continued rise in gas prices; Russia's war in Ukraine and the onset of hurricane season in the U.S. One expert told NBC News that weather is likely to impact refining output and supplies along the Gulf Coast. While this week's drop may bring small relief, experts warn that we should expect gas prices to increase through the summer, though they may drop off in the fall.

Tips on how to save gas while driving

Here are some tips from AAA to help you save you money on gas:

Keep your tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy.

Slow down and drive at the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Avoid sudden starts and accelerations. These actions considerably increase fuel consumption.

Avoid prolonged idling to warm up the engine, even in winter, as it wastes fuel.

Minimize the use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power needed to run the air conditioning compressor.

Also, compare gas prices -- sometimes the lowest prices are just around the corner.

The historically high gas prices are paired with 40-year record inflation.