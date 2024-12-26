Active-duty Avon firefighter dies Christmas Eve

The fire department in Avon, Massachusetts, is mourning one of their own, a firefighter/paramedic who died Christmas Eve.

Justin Powers had been with the Avon Fire Department since mid-2020, the agency announced Thursday. They didn't share details about what led to his death, only saying he died unexpectedly.

"Please keep the Powers family and members of the Avon Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers," Avon Fire Chief David Charest said in a news release.

Powers served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard for a decade, graduated in 2021 from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and had also worked for Boston MedFlight.